Lancaster, CA
Sienna Heights
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Sienna Heights

Open Now until 6pm
43519 Kirkland Ave · (720) 571-4358
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA 93535

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 003 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 293 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sienna Heights.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
on-site laundry
alarm system
carport
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
Come home to a welcome surprise in the beautiful, upper desert! Sienna Heights Apartment Homes is surrounded by lush landscaping and a driving range! Just north of Palmdale, Sienna Heights is an easy commute to Lockheed and the Palmdale Airport. Enjoy life with comfortable floor plans, high-end amenities, beautiful grounds and reasonable rental rates at Sienna Heights Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $199 holding deposit, $10 alarm fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 alarm fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 full grown, $600 puppy
fee: $35
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers Bull Terrier Breeds Rottweilers Akitas Chow Chows Malamute Breeds Husky Breeds Pit Bulls Bloodhound Breeds Dogues de Bordeaux Presa Canarios American Bulldogs Doberman Pinschers German Shepherds Rhodesian Ridgebacks Wolf Breeds
Parking Details: Garages are available at $100 per month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storages are available for $25 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sienna Heights have any available units?
Sienna Heights has 16 units available starting at $1,313 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does Sienna Heights have?
Some of Sienna Heights's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sienna Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Sienna Heights is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Sienna Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Sienna Heights is pet friendly.
Does Sienna Heights offer parking?
Yes, Sienna Heights offers parking.
Does Sienna Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sienna Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sienna Heights have a pool?
Yes, Sienna Heights has a pool.
Does Sienna Heights have accessible units?
No, Sienna Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Sienna Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sienna Heights has units with dishwashers.
