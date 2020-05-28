Sienna Heights

Lease Length: 2-14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $199 holding deposit, $10 alarm fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 alarm fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 full grown, $600 puppy
fee: $35
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers Bull Terrier Breeds Rottweilers Akitas Chow Chows Malamute Breeds Husky Breeds Pit Bulls Bloodhound Breeds Dogues de Bordeaux Presa Canarios American Bulldogs Doberman Pinschers German Shepherds Rhodesian Ridgebacks Wolf Breeds
Parking Details: Garages are available at $100 per month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storages are available for $25 a month