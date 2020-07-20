Amenities

5638 Downey Ave. Available 06/21/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom,1 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood in a highly desirable neighborhood that is close to shopping, schools, and parks. There is a large living room with a bay window overlooking the lush front lawn and the home also features a large open kitchen and dining area which leads into a separate laundry area with hook ups. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets for storage. There is fresh paint, ceilings fans and blinds at each window.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



