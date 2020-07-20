All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CA
5638 Downey Ave.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

5638 Downey Ave.

5638 Downey Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Downey Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5638 Downey Ave. Available 06/21/19 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Prime Lakewood Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom,1 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood in a highly desirable neighborhood that is close to shopping, schools, and parks. There is a large living room with a bay window overlooking the lush front lawn and the home also features a large open kitchen and dining area which leads into a separate laundry area with hook ups. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, dishwasher and plenty of cabinets for storage. There is fresh paint, ceilings fans and blinds at each window.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE4868618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Downey Ave. have any available units?
5638 Downey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5638 Downey Ave. have?
Some of 5638 Downey Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Downey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Downey Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Downey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5638 Downey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Downey Ave. offers parking.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Downey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. have a pool?
No, 5638 Downey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5638 Downey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5638 Downey Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5638 Downey Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5638 Downey Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
