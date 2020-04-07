All apartments in Lakewood
5352 Hackett Ave

5352 Hackett Avenue
Location

5352 Hackett Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to the Lakewood Manor. We are pleased to present to you a spectacular home with new paint a flooring throughout. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge backyard that is home to several citrus trees as well. Inside you find a large living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a dining area for family meals and an attached garage with washer and dryer hookups. This serene tucked away community is set beautifully in the heart of everything you could want within walking distance. There are parks, schools, grocery stores, restaurants, department stores, and the entire cerritos mall! If you must take the car for a longer distance, you are just a hop shop and a jump away from the 605 freeway. This is the home for you and your family to enjoy for years to come. Make an appointment today!

(RLNE4788111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 Hackett Ave have any available units?
5352 Hackett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5352 Hackett Ave have?
Some of 5352 Hackett Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 Hackett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5352 Hackett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 Hackett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5352 Hackett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5352 Hackett Ave offers parking.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5352 Hackett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave have a pool?
No, 5352 Hackett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave have accessible units?
No, 5352 Hackett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5352 Hackett Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 Hackett Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5352 Hackett Ave has units with air conditioning.
