5352 Hackett Ave

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome to the Lakewood Manor. We are pleased to present to you a spectacular home with new paint a flooring throughout. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a huge backyard that is home to several citrus trees as well. Inside you find a large living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with a dining area for family meals and an attached garage with washer and dryer hookups. This serene tucked away community is set beautifully in the heart of everything you could want within walking distance. There are parks, schools, grocery stores, restaurants, department stores, and the entire cerritos mall! If you must take the car for a longer distance, you are just a hop shop and a jump away from the 605 freeway. This is the home for you and your family to enjoy for years to come. Make an appointment today!



(RLNE4788111)