All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5319 Ocana Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5319 Ocana Ave.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

5319 Ocana Ave.

5319 Ocana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5319 Ocana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom / 1 bath House (New AC / Heating System) - 2700/mo rent! - This is a refreshed Three (3) Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with New Floors, New Carpet, New Verticals, New Windows, New landscaping, Central AC & Heat, New Roof, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Double-Car Garage. No Pets Please.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have any available units?
5319 Ocana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5319 Ocana Ave. have?
Some of 5319 Ocana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 Ocana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5319 Ocana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 Ocana Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5319 Ocana Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5319 Ocana Ave. offers parking.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 Ocana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have a pool?
No, 5319 Ocana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5319 Ocana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 Ocana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 Ocana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5319 Ocana Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles