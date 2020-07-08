4762 Snowden Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE: Friday, 10/25 (5:30pm-7pm) Come live in this beautiful home situated along the street-lined community of Lakewood Park, central to shopping, freeway access, parks and award winning schools. This home is newly remodeled, with freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, and buffed and polished hardwood floors throughout the house. Property includes a 2 Car garage, and a long driveway for sufficient parking. Parks galore and excellent schools surround this home. Great location, and minutes away from the Lakewood Mall, Costco, Home Depot-- and the Long Beach Airport too. Come see this beautiful home in the highly desirable Lakewood Park location.