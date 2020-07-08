All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

4762 Snowden Avenue

4762 Snowden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4762 Snowden Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE: Friday, 10/25 (5:30pm-7pm) Come live in this beautiful home situated along the street-lined community of Lakewood Park, central to shopping, freeway access, parks and award winning schools. This home is newly remodeled, with freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, and buffed and polished hardwood floors throughout the house. Property includes a 2 Car garage, and a long driveway for sufficient parking. Parks galore and excellent schools surround this home. Great location, and minutes away from the Lakewood Mall, Costco, Home Depot-- and the Long Beach Airport too. Come see this beautiful home in the highly desirable Lakewood Park location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have any available units?
4762 Snowden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4762 Snowden Avenue have?
Some of 4762 Snowden Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4762 Snowden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4762 Snowden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4762 Snowden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4762 Snowden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4762 Snowden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4762 Snowden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

