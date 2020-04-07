4748 Conquista Ave

Amenities
Your Dream Home is Finally Here. 3 bedroom 3 bath in Lakewood with 2 Car Garage. - This Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath house has a huge master suite bedroom, Walk-in closet, back yard entry and a lot of natural lighting. Another mini Master bedroom with its own private bathroom. Fully remodeled kitchen with tile and dark granite countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Custom cabinets with roll-out Shelving. Spacious, Light and airy step-down dining room. Formal living room with fireplace for those cold winter evenings to cozy up. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. The front porch is weatherproof and is great for relaxing on hot summer afternoons.
Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener only
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood floors and Tile
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Cats Allowed
