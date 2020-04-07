All apartments in Lakewood
4748 Conquista Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:38 AM

4748 Conquista Ave

4748 Conquista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4748 Conquista Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Your Dream Home is Finally Here. 3 bedroom 3 bath in Lakewood with 2 Car Garage. - This Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath house has a huge master suite bedroom, Walk-in closet, back yard entry and a lot of natural lighting. Another mini Master bedroom with its own private bathroom. Fully remodeled kitchen with tile and dark granite countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Custom cabinets with roll-out Shelving. Spacious, Light and airy step-down dining room. Formal living room with fireplace for those cold winter evenings to cozy up. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. The front porch is weatherproof and is great for relaxing on hot summer afternoons.

Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds
Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1950
Utilities Included: Gardener only
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood floors and Tile
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1855836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 Conquista Ave have any available units?
4748 Conquista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4748 Conquista Ave have?
Some of 4748 Conquista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 Conquista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4748 Conquista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 Conquista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4748 Conquista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4748 Conquista Ave offers parking.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 Conquista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave have a pool?
No, 4748 Conquista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave have accessible units?
No, 4748 Conquista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 Conquista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4748 Conquista Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4748 Conquista Ave has units with air conditioning.
