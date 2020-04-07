4748 Conquista Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Your Dream Home is Finally Here. 3 bedroom 3 bath in Lakewood with 2 Car Garage. - This Beautiful newly remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bath house has a huge master suite bedroom, Walk-in closet, back yard entry and a lot of natural lighting. Another mini Master bedroom with its own private bathroom. Fully remodeled kitchen with tile and dark granite countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Custom cabinets with roll-out Shelving. Spacious, Light and airy step-down dining room. Formal living room with fireplace for those cold winter evenings to cozy up. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the house. The front porch is weatherproof and is great for relaxing on hot summer afternoons.



Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register;No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds

Additional Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1950

Utilities Included: Gardener only

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood floors and Tile

Yard: Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE1855836)