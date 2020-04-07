Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

4242 Hackett Ave. Available 04/01/19 Beautiful Lakewood Home - Completely Remodeled with High-end Fixtures! - This stunning 3 bedroom, two bath home has been extensively remodeled and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1775 square feet of living space, and includes luxury amenities and upgrades sure to please the most discernible resident! The main living room has been opened up to include 15 ft custom bookcase and two attached dining areas featuring recessed lighting and a breakfast bar that opens to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and boasts granite counters, maple cabinets and an attached service porch with added storage and a side by side washer/dryer. There are two spacious bedrooms at the front of the house which share fully remodeled bathroom, and a huge master suite at the rear of the home that boasts 12 ft vaulted ceilings, a sky light, dual closets and an en-suite bathroom with dual vanity sinks, a soaking tub and a separate shower. The home comes equipped with central heating & Air, laminate and tile flooring, water wise landscaping, a two car garage with remote opener and vertical blinds throughout.



SHOWING NOW



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



No Dogs Allowed



