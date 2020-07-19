2728 FRECKLES

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Lakewood-3 Bd-2 Ba-House-Wood & Tile Floors-Lndry Hkups-2 Car Gar-Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Lakewood. The house is approximately 1300 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, freshly refinished wood floors, new two-tone paint, new kitchen quartz countertops, stove, new bathroom vanities, new subway tile shower walls, new kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, laundry room with laundry hookups, a long driveway with a 2 car detached garage and a large rear yard. The owner pays for the landscaping service and the tenant pays all other utilities. The house has also been completely repiped. The house is located with close proximity to the 405, 91, 22, and 605 freeways in the beautiful city of Lakewood.



For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:

http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4701727)