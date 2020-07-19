All apartments in Lakewood
2728 FRECKLES

2728 Freckles Road · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Freckles Road, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Lakewood-3 Bd-2 Ba-House-Wood & Tile Floors-Lndry Hkups-2 Car Gar-Gorgeous!!!! - We are proudly offering for rent this gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in the city of Lakewood. The house is approximately 1300 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, freshly refinished wood floors, new two-tone paint, new kitchen quartz countertops, stove, new bathroom vanities, new subway tile shower walls, new kitchen & bathroom tile flooring, blinds, ceiling fans, laundry room with laundry hookups, a long driveway with a 2 car detached garage and a large rear yard. The owner pays for the landscaping service and the tenant pays all other utilities. The house has also been completely repiped. The house is located with close proximity to the 405, 91, 22, and 605 freeways in the beautiful city of Lakewood.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4701727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 FRECKLES have any available units?
2728 FRECKLES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2728 FRECKLES have?
Some of 2728 FRECKLES's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 FRECKLES currently offering any rent specials?
2728 FRECKLES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 FRECKLES pet-friendly?
No, 2728 FRECKLES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2728 FRECKLES offer parking?
Yes, 2728 FRECKLES offers parking.
Does 2728 FRECKLES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 FRECKLES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 FRECKLES have a pool?
No, 2728 FRECKLES does not have a pool.
Does 2728 FRECKLES have accessible units?
No, 2728 FRECKLES does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 FRECKLES have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 FRECKLES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 FRECKLES have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 FRECKLES does not have units with air conditioning.
