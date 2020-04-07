All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2727 Harvey Way

2727 Harvey Way · No Longer Available
Location

2727 Harvey Way, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Lakewood Home, Totally Remodeled! - Now Leasing! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath Lakewood home that has been completely remodeled and expanded from its original floor plan to include over 1750 square feet of living space. The spacious living room and attached formal dining area boasts original and beautifully refinished hardwood floors, spanning the main living areas of the home. The gourmet kitchen has been recently updated to include rich, wood cabinets, granite counters and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar that opens the the large den. There is a spacious master suite located at the rear of the home that has an en-suite bathroom which includes a vanity sink, Jacuzzi tub and a separate water closet with a shower enclosure. The master suite also has large french patio doors that open to the private rear yard and covered patio and a huge, walk-in closet..

The remaining 3 bedrooms are nicely sized and each includes a wardrobe closet, ceiling fan and plantation shutters at each window. There is a large bathroom that services the 3 front bedrooms that has a vanity sink, tub/shower, and ample storage.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE# 01251870

(RLNE4683276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Harvey Way have any available units?
2727 Harvey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2727 Harvey Way have?
Some of 2727 Harvey Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Harvey Way currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Harvey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Harvey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Harvey Way is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Harvey Way offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Harvey Way offers parking.
Does 2727 Harvey Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Harvey Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Harvey Way have a pool?
No, 2727 Harvey Way does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Harvey Way have accessible units?
No, 2727 Harvey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Harvey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Harvey Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2727 Harvey Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2727 Harvey Way has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

