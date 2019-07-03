All apartments in Lake San Marcos
947 Bluesage

947 Bluesage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

947 Bluesage Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact Shannon Van Wyk at 760-889-1478 for showings or questions. This 4 bedroom home has an open floor plan with a cozy family room with wood floors. The kitchen opens to the dining room with a slider to the outside. The bathrooms are recently upgraded and the bedrooms have newer paint and carpet. This home has tons of potential for entertaining in the backyard. It includes a two car garage and is located on a cul de sac. Convenient location to schools, shopping and Lake San Marcos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Bluesage have any available units?
947 Bluesage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 947 Bluesage have?
Some of 947 Bluesage's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Bluesage currently offering any rent specials?
947 Bluesage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Bluesage pet-friendly?
No, 947 Bluesage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 947 Bluesage offer parking?
Yes, 947 Bluesage offers parking.
Does 947 Bluesage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Bluesage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Bluesage have a pool?
No, 947 Bluesage does not have a pool.
Does 947 Bluesage have accessible units?
No, 947 Bluesage does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Bluesage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Bluesage has units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Bluesage have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Bluesage does not have units with air conditioning.
