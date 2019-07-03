947 Bluesage

Amenities
Please contact Shannon Van Wyk at 760-889-1478 for showings or questions. This 4 bedroom home has an open floor plan with a cozy family room with wood floors. The kitchen opens to the dining room with a slider to the outside. The bathrooms are recently upgraded and the bedrooms have newer paint and carpet. This home has tons of potential for entertaining in the backyard. It includes a two car garage and is located on a cul de sac. Convenient location to schools, shopping and Lake San Marcos.