925 La Fiesta Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Furnished Seasonal Rental-Lake San Marcos detached one story located on a quiet corner. Home was upgraded throughout within the last two years. Higher end finishes throughout. Landlord pays cable and internet. Nicely appointed with many useful features. Sunroom has two workstations, all appliances are newer including grill. May 1st-Nov 1st available to rent. Easy care property. One block to the Lake and town. Near golf course. Resort style living! Small pet will be considered.

Furnished Seasonal Rental-Lake San Marcos detached one story located on a quiet corner. Home was upgraded throughout within the last two years. Higher end finishes throughout. Landlord pays cable and internet. Nicely appointed with many useful features. Sunroom has two workstations, all appliances are newer including grill. May 1st-Nov 1st available to rent. Easy care property. One block to the Lake and town. Near golf course. Resort style living! Small pet will be considered.