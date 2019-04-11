All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 925 La Fiesta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
925 La Fiesta Way
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:16 PM

925 La Fiesta Way

925 La Fiesta Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

925 La Fiesta Way, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Seasonal Rental-Lake San Marcos detached one story located on a quiet corner. Home was upgraded throughout within the last two years. Higher end finishes throughout. Landlord pays cable and internet. Nicely appointed with many useful features. Sunroom has two workstations, all appliances are newer including grill. May 1st-Nov 1st available to rent. Easy care property. One block to the Lake and town. Near golf course. Resort style living! Small pet will be considered.
Furnished Seasonal Rental-Lake San Marcos detached one story located on a quiet corner. Home was upgraded throughout within the last two years. Higher end finishes throughout. Landlord pays cable and internet. Nicely appointed with many useful features. Sunroom has two workstations, all appliances are newer including grill. May 1st-Nov 1st available to rent. Easy care property. One block to the Lake and town. Near golf course. Resort style living! Small pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 La Fiesta Way have any available units?
925 La Fiesta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 925 La Fiesta Way have?
Some of 925 La Fiesta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 La Fiesta Way currently offering any rent specials?
925 La Fiesta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 La Fiesta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 La Fiesta Way is pet friendly.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way offer parking?
Yes, 925 La Fiesta Way offers parking.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 La Fiesta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way have a pool?
No, 925 La Fiesta Way does not have a pool.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way have accessible units?
No, 925 La Fiesta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 La Fiesta Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 925 La Fiesta Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 925 La Fiesta Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College