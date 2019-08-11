All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

924 Knoll Vista Road

924 Knoll Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

924 Knoll Vista Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
3 Bedroom Lake San Marcos Condo.... - Spacious Three Bedroom Two Bath Condo With Golf Course Views In Lake San Marcos....Spacious three bedroom two bath condo with golf course views from the living room, and two of the bedrooms including the master. Large master has double sinks and walk in closet. Cozy kitchen includes all appliances. Roomy balcony faces golf course and features washer/dryer.
This complex is five minutes away the from movie theater and restaurants of Lake San Marcos.
Call Veronica Martin for a private viewing at 858-522-9265

(RLNE3810119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have any available units?
924 Knoll Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 924 Knoll Vista Road have?
Some of 924 Knoll Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Knoll Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
924 Knoll Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Knoll Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 924 Knoll Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road offer parking?
No, 924 Knoll Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Knoll Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 924 Knoll Vista Road has a pool.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 924 Knoll Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Knoll Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Knoll Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Knoll Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
