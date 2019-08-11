924 Knoll Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

3 Bedroom Lake San Marcos Condo.... - Spacious Three Bedroom Two Bath Condo With Golf Course Views In Lake San Marcos....Spacious three bedroom two bath condo with golf course views from the living room, and two of the bedrooms including the master. Large master has double sinks and walk in closet. Cozy kitchen includes all appliances. Roomy balcony faces golf course and features washer/dryer.

This complex is five minutes away the from movie theater and restaurants of Lake San Marcos.

Call Veronica Martin for a private viewing at 858-522-9265



(RLNE3810119)