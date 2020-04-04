All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

1926 Fairway Circle

1926 Fairway Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1926 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
1926 Fairway Circle Available 04/09/20 Wonderful 2BD Condo in Lake San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Make this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Lake San Marcos home yours! This upstairs single story unit comes with all the appliances, a/c and a cozy fireplace. Your kitchen offers custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops. The living/dining room is complete with a vaulted ceiling and offers great views of the Lake San Marcos St. Mark Golf Course. The community itself provides a sparkling pool and great tennis courts. This home is priced to rent quick! Don't miss out on this rare find. Water, Trash and Basic Cable are included in rent!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Fire Place
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Family Room
Balcony
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
Carport Parking
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Golf Course View
On Golf Course
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Discovery Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1926-Fairway-Circle-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1252/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2891884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Fairway Circle have any available units?
1926 Fairway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1926 Fairway Circle have?
Some of 1926 Fairway Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Fairway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Fairway Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Fairway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle offers parking.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle has a pool.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle have accessible units?
No, 1926 Fairway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1926 Fairway Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1926 Fairway Circle has units with air conditioning.

