1926 Fairway Circle Available 04/09/20 Wonderful 2BD Condo in Lake San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Make this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Lake San Marcos home yours! This upstairs single story unit comes with all the appliances, a/c and a cozy fireplace. Your kitchen offers custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops. The living/dining room is complete with a vaulted ceiling and offers great views of the Lake San Marcos St. Mark Golf Course. The community itself provides a sparkling pool and great tennis courts. This home is priced to rent quick! Don't miss out on this rare find. Water, Trash and Basic Cable are included in rent!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.



PETS:

No Pets



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Discovery Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1926-Fairway-Circle-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1252/



