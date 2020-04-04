Amenities
1926 Fairway Circle Available 04/09/20 Wonderful 2BD Condo in Lake San Marcos!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Make this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Lake San Marcos home yours! This upstairs single story unit comes with all the appliances, a/c and a cozy fireplace. Your kitchen offers custom cabinets and gorgeous granite counter tops. The living/dining room is complete with a vaulted ceiling and offers great views of the Lake San Marcos St. Mark Golf Course. The community itself provides a sparkling pool and great tennis courts. This home is priced to rent quick! Don't miss out on this rare find. Water, Trash and Basic Cable are included in rent!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,875.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Oven
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Fire Place
Upstairs Unit
Dining Area
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Family Room
Balcony
Stackable Washer/Dryer
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
Carport Parking
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Trash Included
Golf Course View
On Golf Course
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Discovery Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1926-Fairway-Circle-San-Marcos-CA-92078-1252/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2891884)