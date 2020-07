Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning hot tub

Great 2-bedroom condo in San Marcos available immediately! Close to the golf greens & Lake San Marcos! - Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath condo in the Fairway Knolls community available now!



* Air conditioning

* Ground floor unit

* Large living room with fireplace!

* Laundry in unit

* Rear patio with open space views

* Large bedrooms and bathrooms

* Two car parking- One assigned space in carport, one unassigned uncovered

* Community pool/spa

* Enjoy Lake San Marcos community and St. Mark's Golf Club close by!

* Close to shopping and restaurant row!



No pets & no smoking.

Standard renter's insurance required.

Tenant to be responsible for any HOA move in/move out fees.



Call Alta Vista Properties at 858-274-3600 to schedule a showing.



Visit our website at www.altavistaproperties.net for all of our available properties.



Cal BRE#01835476



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3525107)