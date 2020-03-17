1723 San Pablo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful updated single story home on Mall 2 with gorgeous views of the Mall greenbelt, Mall 2 pool, and Lake. This two bedroom home has so many designer touches you will love it. Refrigerator included, tenant needs to provide washer and dryer..The tenant will have access to Lake San Marcos amenities including pools, tennis courts, pavilion, lake use and fishing (with licenses). Lake San Marcos community includes two golf courses, a LakeHouse Hotel, the Decoy and Dockside Restaurants, and the Grille.