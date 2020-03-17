All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1723 San Pablo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1723 San Pablo Dr
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

1723 San Pablo Dr

1723 San Pablo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1723 San Pablo Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful updated single story home on Mall 2 with gorgeous views of the Mall greenbelt, Mall 2 pool, and Lake. This two bedroom home has so many designer touches you will love it. Refrigerator included, tenant needs to provide washer and dryer..The tenant will have access to Lake San Marcos amenities including pools, tennis courts, pavilion, lake use and fishing (with licenses). Lake San Marcos community includes two golf courses, a LakeHouse Hotel, the Decoy and Dockside Restaurants, and the Grille.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have any available units?
1723 San Pablo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1723 San Pablo Dr have?
Some of 1723 San Pablo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 San Pablo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1723 San Pablo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 San Pablo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1723 San Pablo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1723 San Pablo Dr offers parking.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 San Pablo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1723 San Pablo Dr has a pool.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have accessible units?
No, 1723 San Pablo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 San Pablo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 San Pablo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 San Pablo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College