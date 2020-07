Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Private one-level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath twin-home with just one attached neighbor at living rooms. Bedrooms and baths are surrounded by greenbelt and have a private patio off the living room and master bedroom. Off street parking provided by one car covered carport and detached laundry room/storage room provided at the carport for owner's exclusive use. Great close-in location and light and bright home you will enjoy.