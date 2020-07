Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL, PANORAMIC, LAKE-VIEW CONDO with two bedroom plus den. Fully furnished! Upper unit with wonderful floor plan. Light and bright home with fireplace, new queen bed in master bedroom, air-conditioning, 2-car garage and much more. No age restriction. Available November 2019. Additional photos can be seen under "furnished rentals" at www.LCHomes.com.