1510 Calle Devanar

Gorgeous Lake View Condo in Lake San Marcos!

Move in by 11/15/19 and receive $250 off of your next full months rent! Beautiful lake and mountain views! You will enjoy resort living in this beautifully remodeled home in Lake San Marcos. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1,222 square feet, and 2 single detached garages. Additional amenities include all new flooring, fixtures, and decorator paint, A/C; Gorgeous new kitchen with new wooden cabinets, granite counter-tops, marble backlash, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove; The expansive living room leads out to a large patio area overlooking the lake, perfect for entertaining! You will also enjoy the community pool and spa which is just a short walk. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and Hwy 78. Sorry - No pets and No Smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent representing the owner of this home.



No Pets Allowed



