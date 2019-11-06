All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1488 San Pablo Drive

1488 San Pablo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1488 San Pablo Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Beautiful home overlooking beautiful St. Mark Golf Course in Lake San Marcos! - Address: 1488 San Pablo Drive, San Marcos CA 92078
Showing: Contact Chris at 760-522-9915

Fabulous covered backyard for relaxing or executive style entertaining. This home has everything! Gorgeous views of the
golf course from the living room, family room, kitchen, study and master bath.
Clean shutters and light filtering window coverings throughout, 180-degree
views to golf course in den, kitchen garden-box window, kitchen skylight, granite kitchen counters and peninsula!!

Large pantry, washer/dryer/dishwasher, 3-car garage, plenty of storage space, central vacuum, central A/C & heat,
lemon & lime trees, well-kept grounds. Quiet, safe and cute neighborhood with
ocean breeze.

Come take a look at this gem today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have any available units?
1488 San Pablo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1488 San Pablo Drive have?
Some of 1488 San Pablo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 San Pablo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1488 San Pablo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 San Pablo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1488 San Pablo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1488 San Pablo Drive offers parking.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 San Pablo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have a pool?
No, 1488 San Pablo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1488 San Pablo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 San Pablo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 San Pablo Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1488 San Pablo Drive has units with air conditioning.
