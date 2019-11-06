Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home overlooking beautiful St. Mark Golf Course in Lake San Marcos! - Address: 1488 San Pablo Drive, San Marcos CA 92078

Showing: Contact Chris at 760-522-9915



Fabulous covered backyard for relaxing or executive style entertaining. This home has everything! Gorgeous views of the

golf course from the living room, family room, kitchen, study and master bath.

Clean shutters and light filtering window coverings throughout, 180-degree

views to golf course in den, kitchen garden-box window, kitchen skylight, granite kitchen counters and peninsula!!



Large pantry, washer/dryer/dishwasher, 3-car garage, plenty of storage space, central vacuum, central A/C & heat,

lemon & lime trees, well-kept grounds. Quiet, safe and cute neighborhood with

ocean breeze.



Come take a look at this gem today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5166710)