Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

1442 La Linda Dr

1442 La Linda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1442 La Linda Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

Lake San Marcos is a private lake for the use of residents. It is located about 7 miles from The Pacific Ocean and famous Carlsbad beaches. Surrounded by about 2500 homes, there is fishing and boating, two golf courses in the community, tennis and pickleball courts, close to all shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom home is updated and beautiful and is located in an area called Mall 2 which surrounds a pool, greenbelt, with lake and docks at one end. Close to the St Marks Country Club for golfers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 La Linda Dr have any available units?
1442 La Linda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1442 La Linda Dr have?
Some of 1442 La Linda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 La Linda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1442 La Linda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 La Linda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1442 La Linda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1442 La Linda Dr offers parking.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 La Linda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1442 La Linda Dr has a pool.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr have accessible units?
No, 1442 La Linda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 La Linda Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 La Linda Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 La Linda Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
