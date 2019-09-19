1442 La Linda Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Lake San Marcos is a private lake for the use of residents. It is located about 7 miles from The Pacific Ocean and famous Carlsbad beaches. Surrounded by about 2500 homes, there is fishing and boating, two golf courses in the community, tennis and pickleball courts, close to all shopping and dining. This 3 bedroom home is updated and beautiful and is located in an area called Mall 2 which surrounds a pool, greenbelt, with lake and docks at one end. Close to the St Marks Country Club for golfers.