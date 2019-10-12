All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1345 Camino Lorado
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1345 Camino Lorado

1345 Camino Lorado · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Camino Lorado, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This charming 1,960-square-foot townhouse which is situated on a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in San Marcos, California is furnished and well-ventilated.

This property is close to the beach and golf course! Other awesome amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool and jacuzzi!

It has two comfy bedrooms, 2 neat bathrooms, and tile/carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with centralized air conditioning.

The exterior features a nice yarda cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. The tenant must take care of it. Plants need to be watered inside regularly.

Pets are allowed. Dogs with a $300 pet deposit/pet. Cats with a $180 pet deposit/pet.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage. There are cabinets in the garage that can be utilized for storing stuff like bikes, kayak, and paddle board, etc.

Tenant pays for all the utilities.

Nearby parks: Carrillo Ranch Park and Carrillo Ranch Park.

Nearby Schools:
Discovery Elementary School - 1.66 miles, 8/10
San Elijo Middle School - 1.78 miles, 9/10
San Marcos High School - 1.05 miles, 9/10
Carrillo Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
304 - 0.3 mile
445 - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5103117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Camino Lorado have any available units?
1345 Camino Lorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1345 Camino Lorado have?
Some of 1345 Camino Lorado's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Camino Lorado currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Camino Lorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Camino Lorado pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado offers parking.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado have a pool?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado has a pool.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado have accessible units?
No, 1345 Camino Lorado does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Camino Lorado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1345 Camino Lorado has units with air conditioning.
