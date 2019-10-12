1345 Camino Lorado

Amenities

This charming 1,960-square-foot townhouse which is situated on a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in San Marcos, California is furnished and well-ventilated.



This property is close to the beach and golf course! Other awesome amenities include free use of the shared swimming pool and jacuzzi!



It has two comfy bedrooms, 2 neat bathrooms, and tile/carpeted floor. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, smooth countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with centralized air conditioning.



The exterior features a nice yarda cool spot for outdoor activities with family or friends. The tenant must take care of it. Plants need to be watered inside regularly.



Pets are allowed. Dogs with a $300 pet deposit/pet. Cats with a $180 pet deposit/pet.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage. There are cabinets in the garage that can be utilized for storing stuff like bikes, kayak, and paddle board, etc.



Tenant pays for all the utilities.



Nearby parks: Carrillo Ranch Park and Carrillo Ranch Park.



Nearby Schools:

Discovery Elementary School - 1.66 miles, 8/10

San Elijo Middle School - 1.78 miles, 9/10

San Marcos High School - 1.05 miles, 9/10

Carrillo Elementary School - 1.48 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

304 - 0.3 mile

445 - 0.9 mile



