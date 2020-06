Amenities

Open and light floor plan with lots of windows and vaulted ceilings! Home sits above the 5th tee of the LSM Executive Golf Course for great privacy and views of the greenery/trees. Home has a large MBR plus a large 2nd BR (almost like two masters) plus a den/office. The living room/dining room features lots of windows and vaulted beamed ceilings w/ kitchen and breakfast bar open to the dining area and access to the patio. Home comes w/ furniture and washer, dryer and refrigerator--call agent for details.