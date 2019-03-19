1173 Los Corderos

Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals 760-519-4533 www.lchomes.com #00834802 Beautiful location in Hunter Valley in Lake San Marcos! Detached single-family home with 2 bedrooms in this lovely 55+ community. Cozy fireplace in living room. Corian counter tops in kitchen, tile floors. Refrigerator included. Lots of cabinets and eat-in kitchen area. Brand new carpet and paint throughout! Convenient laundry area in large 2-car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Available now. Call us to visit!