All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1173 Los Corderos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1173 Los Corderos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1173 Los Corderos

1173 Los Corderos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1173 Los Corderos, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals 760-519-4533 www.lchomes.com #00834802 Beautiful location in Hunter Valley in Lake San Marcos! Detached single-family home with 2 bedrooms in this lovely 55+ community. Cozy fireplace in living room. Corian counter tops in kitchen, tile floors. Refrigerator included. Lots of cabinets and eat-in kitchen area. Brand new carpet and paint throughout! Convenient laundry area in large 2-car attached garage. Washer and dryer included. Available now. Call us to visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Los Corderos have any available units?
1173 Los Corderos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1173 Los Corderos have?
Some of 1173 Los Corderos's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Los Corderos currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Los Corderos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Los Corderos pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Los Corderos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1173 Los Corderos offer parking?
Yes, 1173 Los Corderos offers parking.
Does 1173 Los Corderos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1173 Los Corderos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Los Corderos have a pool?
Yes, 1173 Los Corderos has a pool.
Does 1173 Los Corderos have accessible units?
No, 1173 Los Corderos does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Los Corderos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1173 Los Corderos has units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Los Corderos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1173 Los Corderos does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College