Hunter Valley is a senior 55+ community of detached single story homes in Lake San Marcos. Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath with enclose sunroom and two car attached garage. Stacked washer and dryer, Kitchen and Baths updated. HOA takes care of outside landscaping. All residents must be over 55 years old. No smokers please. One small dog considered. This home is nice and in a highly desireable area and has views of the mountains and hills and lights around lake san marcos.