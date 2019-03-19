All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1118 Calle De Los Serranos

1118 Calle De Los Serranos · No Longer Available
Lake San Marcos
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Location

1118 Calle De Los Serranos, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Charming upgraded single-family home with 2 bdrms plus bonus room for office, 2 baths in the beautiful 55+ community of Hunter Valley in the Lake San Marcos Resort. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Newer plantation shutters, paint, carpet and tile throughout. Ceiling fans in several rooms. Over-sized two-car garage. Beautiful community with gorgeous landscaping. Central A/C. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

