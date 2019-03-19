1118 Calle De Los Serranos

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals Lic. #01502169 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Charming upgraded single-family home with 2 bdrms plus bonus room for office, 2 baths in the beautiful 55+ community of Hunter Valley in the Lake San Marcos Resort. Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Newer plantation shutters, paint, carpet and tile throughout. Ceiling fans in several rooms. Over-sized two-car garage. Beautiful community with gorgeous landscaping. Central A/C. Call us today!