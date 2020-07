Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse concierge gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill business center fire pit internet access

Welcome to retreat-style living in the heart of Lake Elsinore.



Up on a foothill of Rosetta Canyon near the famous Lake Elsinore, our community offers a welcome retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, without getting too far from its conveniences.



Located just off the 15 in Lake Elsinore, you’ll always have the option to amp it up or dial it down at Ridgestone. Unwind at our resort-style pool and spa or head into town for entertainment, dining, and shopping and more. Get in a workout at our onsite fitness center or stretch your legs at nearby Ortega falls and other natural recreation areas.



Create a lifestyle that’s as versatile as you are at Ridgestone Apartments.