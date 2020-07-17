31472 Mandy Court

Amenities

Newer single story home for rent in Lake Elsinore! This home will be like your own, and the included solar panels will also save you a lot of money on your electric bills ($75/month for solar lease). As you enter this home, you will find a bedroom with an adjacent loft, great for guests or an office. Continue into the spacious open concept kitchen and family room space, featuring neutral colored tile, sleek espresso kitchen cabinets, and newer appliances. This central gathering place will be the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends. The master bedroom is just off of the family room, equipped with neutral carpet, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and a large glass enclosed shower. The backyard is low maintenance and drought friendly! This home is also conveniently nestled in a cul-de-sac and close to new shopping centers! Dogs welcome!



Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Solar Panels, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave