Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:24 PM

31472 Mandy Court

31472 Mandy Ct · (951) 383-3267
Location

31472 Mandy Ct, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Alberhill District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$2,350

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2319 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer single story home for rent in Lake Elsinore! This home will be like your own, and the included solar panels will also save you a lot of money on your electric bills ($75/month for solar lease). As you enter this home, you will find a bedroom with an adjacent loft, great for guests or an office. Continue into the spacious open concept kitchen and family room space, featuring neutral colored tile, sleek espresso kitchen cabinets, and newer appliances. This central gathering place will be the perfect spot to spend time with family and friends. The master bedroom is just off of the family room, equipped with neutral carpet, dual sinks, a walk-in closet, and a large glass enclosed shower. The backyard is low maintenance and drought friendly! This home is also conveniently nestled in a cul-de-sac and close to new shopping centers! Dogs welcome!

Amenities: Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Solar Panels, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31472 Mandy Court have any available units?
31472 Mandy Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
What amenities does 31472 Mandy Court have?
Some of 31472 Mandy Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31472 Mandy Court currently offering any rent specials?
31472 Mandy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31472 Mandy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 31472 Mandy Court is pet friendly.
Does 31472 Mandy Court offer parking?
No, 31472 Mandy Court does not offer parking.
Does 31472 Mandy Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31472 Mandy Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31472 Mandy Court have a pool?
No, 31472 Mandy Court does not have a pool.
Does 31472 Mandy Court have accessible units?
No, 31472 Mandy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31472 Mandy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31472 Mandy Court has units with dishwashers.
