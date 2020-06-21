Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Unique, two bedroom manufactured home on permanent foundation with a large gated RV parking area! The interior offers two spacious bedrooms, a perfect sized bathroom, a laundry room, plus a screened in patio and versatile workroom! The fenced yard is low maintenance. This home sits in a great location close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the I-15 freeway, highway 74 and more! Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



