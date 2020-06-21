All apartments in Lake Elsinore
Find more places like 16450 Pinyon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Elsinore, CA
/
16450 Pinyon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

16450 Pinyon

16450 Pinyon Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Elsinore
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Lake View District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16450 Pinyon · Avail. Jul 13

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Unique, two bedroom manufactured home on permanent foundation with a large gated RV parking area! The interior offers two spacious bedrooms, a perfect sized bathroom, a laundry room, plus a screened in patio and versatile workroom! The fenced yard is low maintenance. This home sits in a great location close to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, the I-15 freeway, highway 74 and more! Don't hesitate, call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16450 Pinyon have any available units?
16450 Pinyon has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Elsinore, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Elsinore Rent Report.
Is 16450 Pinyon currently offering any rent specials?
16450 Pinyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16450 Pinyon pet-friendly?
No, 16450 Pinyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Elsinore.
Does 16450 Pinyon offer parking?
Yes, 16450 Pinyon does offer parking.
Does 16450 Pinyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16450 Pinyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16450 Pinyon have a pool?
No, 16450 Pinyon does not have a pool.
Does 16450 Pinyon have accessible units?
No, 16450 Pinyon does not have accessible units.
Does 16450 Pinyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 16450 Pinyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16450 Pinyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 16450 Pinyon does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16450 Pinyon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr
Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way
Lake Elsinore, CA 92532

Similar Pages

Lake Elsinore 1 BedroomsLake Elsinore 2 Bedrooms
Lake Elsinore Apartments with GarageLake Elsinore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lake Elsinore Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CAMenifee, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake Elsinore Hills District
East Lake District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity