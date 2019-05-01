All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:43 AM

958 Calle Aragon

958 Calle Aragon · No Longer Available
Location

958 Calle Aragon, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Laguna Woods! This spacious 2 bedroom apartment has amazing natural lighting and all the amenities you will need. Situated in a gated, exclusive neighborhood with lots of perks! Includes a large living space with tiled floor throughout. The kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, a wonderful pantry, and great appliances. The two bedrooms are the perfect size with large closets and lots of natural lighting. The hallway bathroom has a large shower, with plenty of space. The master bathroom includes lots of mirrors, an extra vanity area, and a closed off bathroom and shower for extra privacy. The extra large balcony has 2 entrances, from the living room and second bedroom, and is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful foliage and fresh air. Pets okay, upon approval. Washer and dryer included.
Property Size: 1009

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $1900

Monthly Income: $4,738

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 Calle Aragon have any available units?
958 Calle Aragon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 958 Calle Aragon currently offering any rent specials?
958 Calle Aragon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Calle Aragon pet-friendly?
Yes, 958 Calle Aragon is pet friendly.
Does 958 Calle Aragon offer parking?
No, 958 Calle Aragon does not offer parking.
Does 958 Calle Aragon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 958 Calle Aragon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Calle Aragon have a pool?
No, 958 Calle Aragon does not have a pool.
Does 958 Calle Aragon have accessible units?
No, 958 Calle Aragon does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Calle Aragon have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Calle Aragon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Calle Aragon have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Calle Aragon does not have units with air conditioning.
