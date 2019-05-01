958 Calle Aragon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly

Description



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment in Laguna Woods! This spacious 2 bedroom apartment has amazing natural lighting and all the amenities you will need. Situated in a gated, exclusive neighborhood with lots of perks! Includes a large living space with tiled floor throughout. The kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, a wonderful pantry, and great appliances. The two bedrooms are the perfect size with large closets and lots of natural lighting. The hallway bathroom has a large shower, with plenty of space. The master bathroom includes lots of mirrors, an extra vanity area, and a closed off bathroom and shower for extra privacy. The extra large balcony has 2 entrances, from the living room and second bedroom, and is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful foliage and fresh air. Pets okay, upon approval. Washer and dryer included.

Property Size: 1009



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $1900



Monthly Income: $4,738