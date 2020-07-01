870 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Rent includes cable TV, water, sewer and trash pick up. Available short term furnished ( 3-6 months) for $2200 per month or longterm unfurnished ($2000 per month). Tenant pays electricity, internet access, and telephone. No smoking permitted. Submit on well mannered pet. Rent includes privileges of ownership in Laguna Woods Village, access to seven clubhouses, five pools, two golf courses, community shuttle bus service, horse stables, tennis, RV parking, fitness center library, theater, entertainment, 250 clubs, etc.