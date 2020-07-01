All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

870 Avenida Sevilla

870 Avenida Sevilla · (858) 204-2279
Location

870 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Q · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
Located in the wonderful active senior community of Laguna Woods Village. Spacious two bedroom, two bath, with large wrap around balcony. Lovely panoramic view of trees and beyond. Upper Castilla end unit with just 8 steps to entry. Cozy wood burning fireplace. Includes washer/dryer and refrigerator. Rent includes cable TV, water, sewer and trash pick up. Available short term furnished ( 3-6 months) for $2200 per month or longterm unfurnished ($2000 per month). Tenant pays electricity, internet access, and telephone. No smoking permitted. Submit on well mannered pet. Rent includes privileges of ownership in Laguna Woods Village, access to seven clubhouses, five pools, two golf courses, community shuttle bus service, horse stables, tennis, RV parking, fitness center library, theater, entertainment, 250 clubs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
870 Avenida Sevilla has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 870 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 870 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
870 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
Yes, 870 Avenida Sevilla is pet friendly.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 870 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Avenida Sevilla offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 870 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 870 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Avenida Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.
