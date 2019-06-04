All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 815 Via Alhambra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
815 Via Alhambra
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

815 Via Alhambra

815 via Alhambra · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

815 via Alhambra, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
55+ home is in a great location near beautiful Aliso Creek in a Park-Like setting. Fully furnished, just bring your personal items. This is a gated Community. Enjoy all the amenities of the active senior community of Laguna Woods Village; 27-HOLE GOLF COURSE, TENNIS, SWIMMING POOLS, CLUBHOUSES, and more. It is only 8 miles from Laguna Beach and 4 miles to Spectrum Shopping Center. Enjoy the free shuttle that goes around the community and Laguna Hills. Home is remodeled Ceramic Tiles, Smooth Ceiling, Granite Counters, new appliances, recessed lights. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, tiled showers with glass enclosure. The unit has plantation Shutters and new dual pane windows and sliders through out. Master Bedroom has two Twin Beds with on-suite master bath with walk in shower. The Guest bedroom has a queen bed with Guest bathroom, Bathtub/shower Combo. It has Heat/Air unit in the living room and wall air conditioner in the master bedroom. Car Port and Guest Parking is within a few steps from unit. Laundry is community near the building. NO PETS, NON SMOKING.
Rent: Short term rental May 1st 2019 to January 2020 or Minimum 3 months @$2000/month .
Rent includes Basic cable, water, garbage pickup and access to all the amenities: 27 Hole-Golf, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Gym and many more .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Via Alhambra have any available units?
815 Via Alhambra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 815 Via Alhambra have?
Some of 815 Via Alhambra's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Via Alhambra currently offering any rent specials?
815 Via Alhambra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Via Alhambra pet-friendly?
No, 815 Via Alhambra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 815 Via Alhambra offer parking?
Yes, 815 Via Alhambra offers parking.
Does 815 Via Alhambra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Via Alhambra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Via Alhambra have a pool?
Yes, 815 Via Alhambra has a pool.
Does 815 Via Alhambra have accessible units?
No, 815 Via Alhambra does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Via Alhambra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Via Alhambra has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Via Alhambra have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Via Alhambra has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College