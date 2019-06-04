815 Via Alhambra

Amenities

55+ home is in a great location near beautiful Aliso Creek in a Park-Like setting. Fully furnished, just bring your personal items. This is a gated Community. Enjoy all the amenities of the active senior community of Laguna Woods Village; 27-HOLE GOLF COURSE, TENNIS, SWIMMING POOLS, CLUBHOUSES, and more. It is only 8 miles from Laguna Beach and 4 miles to Spectrum Shopping Center. Enjoy the free shuttle that goes around the community and Laguna Hills. Home is remodeled Ceramic Tiles, Smooth Ceiling, Granite Counters, new appliances, recessed lights. Both bathrooms have been remodeled, tiled showers with glass enclosure. The unit has plantation Shutters and new dual pane windows and sliders through out. Master Bedroom has two Twin Beds with on-suite master bath with walk in shower. The Guest bedroom has a queen bed with Guest bathroom, Bathtub/shower Combo. It has Heat/Air unit in the living room and wall air conditioner in the master bedroom. Car Port and Guest Parking is within a few steps from unit. Laundry is community near the building. NO PETS, NON SMOKING.

Rent: Short term rental May 1st 2019 to January 2020 or Minimum 3 months @$2000/month .

Rent includes Basic cable, water, garbage pickup and access to all the amenities: 27 Hole-Golf, Tennis, Pickle Ball, Gym and many more .