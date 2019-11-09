702 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities
No Steps one level with carport close by. Madrid plan 4, Atrium has been built in which give you a extra large 2 bedroom with skylights. Heat pump in living room. Great location. Private transportation, Security, 5 Pools, Two Gyms, Computer Rooms, 27 Hole private Golf, Bridge, Tennis, 7 Clubhouses, shuffleboard courts, 3 Bocce Ball Courts, Auditorium/Theater, 10 Craft Workshops, 2 Garden Centers, One Equestrian Facility, Restaurant over looking golf course. NEW FLOORING to be installed prior to move-in