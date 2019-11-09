All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 702 Avenida Sevilla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
702 Avenida Sevilla
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

702 Avenida Sevilla

702 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

702 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

carport
pool
ceiling fan
bocce court
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
media room
tennis court
No Steps one level with carport close by. Madrid plan 4, Atrium has been built in which give you a extra large 2 bedroom with skylights. Heat pump in living room. Great location. Private transportation, Security, 5 Pools, Two Gyms, Computer Rooms, 27 Hole private Golf, Bridge, Tennis, 7 Clubhouses, shuffleboard courts, 3 Bocce Ball Courts, Auditorium/Theater, 10 Craft Workshops, 2 Garden Centers, One Equestrian Facility, Restaurant over looking golf course. NEW FLOORING to be installed prior to move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have any available units?
702 Avenida Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 702 Avenida Sevilla have?
Some of 702 Avenida Sevilla's amenities include carport, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Avenida Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
702 Avenida Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Avenida Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 702 Avenida Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 702 Avenida Sevilla offers parking.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Avenida Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have a pool?
Yes, 702 Avenida Sevilla has a pool.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 702 Avenida Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Avenida Sevilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Avenida Sevilla does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconyLaguna Woods Apartments with Garage
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College