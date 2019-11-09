702 Avenida Sevilla

Amenities

carport pool ceiling fan bocce court shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities bocce court carport clubhouse parking pool shuffle board media room tennis court

No Steps one level with carport close by. Madrid plan 4, Atrium has been built in which give you a extra large 2 bedroom with skylights. Heat pump in living room. Great location. Private transportation, Security, 5 Pools, Two Gyms, Computer Rooms, 27 Hole private Golf, Bridge, Tennis, 7 Clubhouses, shuffleboard courts, 3 Bocce Ball Courts, Auditorium/Theater, 10 Craft Workshops, 2 Garden Centers, One Equestrian Facility, Restaurant over looking golf course. NEW FLOORING to be installed prior to move-in