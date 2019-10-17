All apartments in Laguna Woods
634 AVENIDA SEVILLA

634 Avenida Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

634 Avenida Sevilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
A lovely Castilla model close to the creek! Only 7 steps down to this lower level unit. 2 bedrooms and two baths. The living room has a great access to a large balcony. The Kitchen has raised counters with a newer dishwasher and sink. The dining room is close by to both the kitchen and the living room. Shutters are featured on all of the windows except in the kitchen and there are wall A/C units in the Master Bedroom, Guest Bedroom and the dining area. Nice and clean ready to move in to. Tile flooring makes this home you can easily maintain. Plus, you enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building, all this and only 5 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach. This is truly resort living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have any available units?
634 AVENIDA SEVILLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have?
Some of 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA currently offering any rent specials?
634 AVENIDA SEVILLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA pet-friendly?
No, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA offer parking?
No, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA does not offer parking.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have a pool?
Yes, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA has a pool.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have accessible units?
No, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA does not have accessible units.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 634 AVENIDA SEVILLA has units with air conditioning.
