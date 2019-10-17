634 AVENIDA SEVILLA

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool media room

A lovely Castilla model close to the creek! Only 7 steps down to this lower level unit. 2 bedrooms and two baths. The living room has a great access to a large balcony. The Kitchen has raised counters with a newer dishwasher and sink. The dining room is close by to both the kitchen and the living room. Shutters are featured on all of the windows except in the kitchen and there are wall A/C units in the Master Bedroom, Guest Bedroom and the dining area. Nice and clean ready to move in to. Tile flooring makes this home you can easily maintain. Plus, you enjoy all the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village 55+ Gated Resort Community has to offer. 2 Professional Golf Courses and a 9 hole Executive Course, imagine playing 18 holes for less than $10.00, 7 clubs houses, 5 Pools, 2 Fitness Centers, lawn bowling, a state of the art Theater, Equestrian Center, Art Studios, over 200 Social Clubs and Organizations, Free Bus transportation within the community as well as to local shopping centers, medical building, all this and only 5 miles to beautiful Laguna Beach. This is truly resort living.