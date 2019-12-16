5519 Paseo Del Lago E

Amenities

Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 $2,250 per month Fully remodeled Par 3 Golf front sprawling 2 bedroom one level condo with elevator access to large subterranean garage space with room for golf cart and large car. Incredible views in one of the best locations on the course. enjoy an expanded and fully remodeled kitchen, laminate floor throughout, smooth ceilings, dual pane windows, glass window patio enclosure with tile, remodeled bathrooms, smooth ceilings, air conditioning/heat pump in master bedroom and living room for year round comfort. Enormous living room with built in and gracious dining room. Located in a well maintained building in a location convenient to gates 7,10 and 9.