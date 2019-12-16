All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated December 16 2019

5519 Paseo Del Lago E

5519 Paseo Del Lago East · No Longer Available
Location

5519 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 $2,250 per month Fully remodeled Par 3 Golf front sprawling 2 bedroom one level condo with elevator access to large subterranean garage space with room for golf cart and large car. Incredible views in one of the best locations on the course. enjoy an expanded and fully remodeled kitchen, laminate floor throughout, smooth ceilings, dual pane windows, glass window patio enclosure with tile, remodeled bathrooms, smooth ceilings, air conditioning/heat pump in master bedroom and living room for year round comfort. Enormous living room with built in and gracious dining room. Located in a well maintained building in a location convenient to gates 7,10 and 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have any available units?
5519 Paseo Del Lago E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have?
Some of 5519 Paseo Del Lago E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Paseo Del Lago E currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Paseo Del Lago E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Paseo Del Lago E pet-friendly?
No, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E offers parking.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have a pool?
No, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have accessible units?
Yes, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E has accessible units.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5519 Paseo Del Lago E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5519 Paseo Del Lago E has units with air conditioning.

