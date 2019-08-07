5497 Paseo Del Lago E

Amenities

Great Main level condo on the 5th Hole of the Par Three golf course. This is a downstairs end unit with no steps! Large living room with dining area. Great location on a single loaded street. Single car garage included. Washer and dryer included inside the unit. Lovely covered patio with fantastic view of the golf course. This Resort Style living is located in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods Village that offers two (2) golf courses, seven (7) dub houses, five (5) pools, bridge, art studio, equestrian center, woodworking, table tennis, two (2) computer labs, jewelry making, sewing room, tennis, lawn bowling and over 200 active clubs. There's more ... Free bus service, shopping, restaurants, Houses of Worship and Medical care. Come live the Dream!