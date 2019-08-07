All apartments in Laguna Woods
5497 Paseo Del Lago E

5497 Paseo Del Lago East · No Longer Available
Location

5497 Paseo Del Lago East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Main level condo on the 5th Hole of the Par Three golf course. This is a downstairs end unit with no steps! Large living room with dining area. Great location on a single loaded street. Single car garage included. Washer and dryer included inside the unit. Lovely covered patio with fantastic view of the golf course. This Resort Style living is located in the 55+ community of Laguna Woods Village that offers two (2) golf courses, seven (7) dub houses, five (5) pools, bridge, art studio, equestrian center, woodworking, table tennis, two (2) computer labs, jewelry making, sewing room, tennis, lawn bowling and over 200 active clubs. There's more ... Free bus service, shopping, restaurants, Houses of Worship and Medical care. Come live the Dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have any available units?
5497 Paseo Del Lago E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have?
Some of 5497 Paseo Del Lago E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5497 Paseo Del Lago E currently offering any rent specials?
5497 Paseo Del Lago E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5497 Paseo Del Lago E pet-friendly?
No, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E offer parking?
Yes, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E offers parking.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have a pool?
Yes, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E has a pool.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have accessible units?
Yes, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E has accessible units.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5497 Paseo Del Lago E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5497 Paseo Del Lago E does not have units with air conditioning.
