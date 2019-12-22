All apartments in Laguna Woods
4002 Calle Sonora

4002 Calle Sonora · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Calle Sonora, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
2-bed/2-bath VACANT unit with detached carport and guest parking. Unit was fully renovated with new countertops, kitchen upgrades, bathroom upgrades, floors, fans, new water heater and lights.
Landlord pays: Water, Trash, HOA and Tax.

To get through the guard gate, please have your pass or RE license I.D. and business card.
Lock Box on unit.

1st point of contact:
Shawn Syed | 949.667.5773 | E: Shawn@1111realestate.com

2nd point of contact:
Ruth Chen | 949.235.6550 | RuthChen1944@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Calle Sonora have any available units?
4002 Calle Sonora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
Is 4002 Calle Sonora currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Calle Sonora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Calle Sonora pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Calle Sonora offers parking.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora have a pool?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora have accessible units?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Calle Sonora have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Calle Sonora does not have units with air conditioning.

