3331 Bahia Blanca East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Call Kevin for personal showing appointment. ZERO stairs. This is worth the fantastic upgrades. 1st Class. Beautiful Home with $140,000 in upgrades. plus a 1 car garage.

DESIGNER RETREAT IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA WOODS!!! You'll love this exquisitely remodeled condo in the coastal community of Laguna Woods! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached garage will give you 1,188 sq ft of generous space to move about. This desirable model just underwent a complete remodel with high end finishes and quality craftsmanship throughout. Upon entering through your new leaded glass front door, you are welcomed into an open layout living area and kitchen, perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The chef quality kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an oversized island large enough for any cooking tasks, and seating for 4. Enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee out on the 40' long balcony in the park like setting. New central heat & air, new dual pane windows, along with 3 skylights and 3 sola-tubes provide green sustainable living and reduce your bills. Situated in a friendly 55+ gated community, featuring over 200 social clubs, 2 golf courses, and just 6 short miles from the boardwalk in Laguna Beach.

Must see the home to appreciate the beauty. Just bring your clothes. Lower price for unfurnished $2,400 Furnished - $2,800 Totally renovated



No pets