Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:21 PM

3331 Bahia Blanca East

Location

3331 Bahia Blanca East, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Call Kevin for personal showing appointment. ZERO stairs. This is worth the fantastic upgrades. 1st Class. Beautiful Home with $140,000 in upgrades. plus a 1 car garage.
DESIGNER RETREAT IN THE HEART OF LAGUNA WOODS!!! You'll love this exquisitely remodeled condo in the coastal community of Laguna Woods! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a detached garage will give you 1,188 sq ft of generous space to move about. This desirable model just underwent a complete remodel with high end finishes and quality craftsmanship throughout. Upon entering through your new leaded glass front door, you are welcomed into an open layout living area and kitchen, perfect for entertaining your friends and family. The chef quality kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an oversized island large enough for any cooking tasks, and seating for 4. Enjoy a good book and a cup of coffee out on the 40' long balcony in the park like setting. New central heat & air, new dual pane windows, along with 3 skylights and 3 sola-tubes provide green sustainable living and reduce your bills. Situated in a friendly 55+ gated community, featuring over 200 social clubs, 2 golf courses, and just 6 short miles from the boardwalk in Laguna Beach.
Must see the home to appreciate the beauty. Just bring your clothes. Lower price for unfurnished $2,400 Furnished - $2,800 Totally renovated

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have any available units?
3331 Bahia Blanca East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have?
Some of 3331 Bahia Blanca East's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 Bahia Blanca East currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Bahia Blanca East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Bahia Blanca East pet-friendly?
No, 3331 Bahia Blanca East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East offer parking?
Yes, 3331 Bahia Blanca East offers parking.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Bahia Blanca East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have a pool?
No, 3331 Bahia Blanca East does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have accessible units?
Yes, 3331 Bahia Blanca East has accessible units.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 Bahia Blanca East has units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Bahia Blanca East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3331 Bahia Blanca East has units with air conditioning.

