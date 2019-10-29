Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3219 Via Carrizo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3219 Via Carrizo
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3219 Via Carrizo
3219 Via Carrizo
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3219 Via Carrizo, Laguna Woods, CA 92637
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single-level condo with two-car garage in one of the most attractive areas of the Laguna Woods Mutuals. Cul-de-sac location with peaceful greenbelt views.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have any available units?
3219 Via Carrizo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laguna Woods, CA
.
Is 3219 Via Carrizo currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Via Carrizo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Via Carrizo pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods
.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Via Carrizo offers parking.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have a pool?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have accessible units?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Via Carrizo have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Via Carrizo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Laguna Woods 1 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Carlsbad, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Perris, CA
North Tustin, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CA
Compton, CA
Temple City, CA
Montebello, CA
Signal Hill, CA
Temescal Valley, CA
Walnut, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Duarte, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College