All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 3180 Alta Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
3180 Alta Vista
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

3180 Alta Vista

3180 Alta Vista · (949) 280-3911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3180 Alta Vista, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Remodeled home in 55+ Laguna Woods! Three Bedrooms with a Room addition to the Master Suite! This lovely unit is a single level. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two-car garage and a driveway. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. Custom built-ins throughout. This property is close to the gate, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy ALL that Laguna Woods has to offer with an Active Lifestyle full of Golf, Tennis, Swimming, Sport courts, and every kind of Club and Activity you can dream of! Live the good life in Laguna Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Alta Vista have any available units?
3180 Alta Vista has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3180 Alta Vista have?
Some of 3180 Alta Vista's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Alta Vista currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Alta Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Alta Vista pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Alta Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 3180 Alta Vista offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Alta Vista offers parking.
Does 3180 Alta Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Alta Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Alta Vista have a pool?
No, 3180 Alta Vista does not have a pool.
Does 3180 Alta Vista have accessible units?
No, 3180 Alta Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Alta Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Alta Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 Alta Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 3180 Alta Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3180 Alta Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 BedroomsLaguna Woods 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Woods 3 BedroomsLaguna Woods Apartments with Balcony
Laguna Woods Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAPerris, CANorth Tustin, CAFallbrook, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity