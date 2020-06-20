3180 Alta Vista

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Remodeled home in 55+ Laguna Woods! Three Bedrooms with a Room addition to the Master Suite! This lovely unit is a single level. Light and bright. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two-car garage and a driveway. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. Custom built-ins throughout. This property is close to the gate, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy ALL that Laguna Woods has to offer with an Active Lifestyle full of Golf, Tennis, Swimming, Sport courts, and every kind of Club and Activity you can dream of! Live the good life in Laguna Woods.