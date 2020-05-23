All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:22 AM

2405 Via Mariposa W

2405 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
2 BEDROOM LAGUNA WOODS CONDO READY FOR MOVE IN. LOTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR. LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREEN BELT. NEW UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. EASY MAINTENANCE FLOORING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2405 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2405 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.

