2 BEDROOM LAGUNA WOODS CONDO READY FOR MOVE IN. LOTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR. LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS GREEN BELT. NEW UPDATED KITCHEN INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. EASY MAINTENANCE FLOORING
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2405 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2405 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2405 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.