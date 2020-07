2385 W Via Mariposa

Amenities

LOCATED IN THE PRESTGIOUS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY OF LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGE IS THIS GOLF COURSE VIEW, NEWLY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM GARDEN VILLA. THIS HOME FEATURES NEW CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, EXPANDED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSING FEATURE, BUILT-IN WATER PURIFICATION SYSTEM, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BALCONY VIEW OF THE 8TH TEE, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS WITH CUSTOM WALK-IN SHOWERS AND UPGRADED FEATURES, DUAL PANE WINDOWS, PLANK FLOORING AND IS AN END UNIT LOCATED ON THE 1ST FLOOR. AMENITIES IN THE BUILDING INCLUDE A RECREATION ROOM AND ELEVATOR FROM SUBTERRANEAN PARKING TO YOUR FLOOR. RESIDENTS ENJOY 27 HOLE GOLF COURSE, 7 CLUBHOUSES, 5 POOLS, 3 FITNESS CENTERS, EQUESTRIAN CENTER, CLUBS AND JUST MILES FROM LAGUNA BEACH! AVAILABLE NOW TO JUNE 30TH!