Laguna Woods, CA
2353 Via Mariposa W
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

2353 Via Mariposa W

2353 via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2353 via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
GOLF COURSE VIEW - Overlooking 8th Fairway & Golf Course. Beautifully upgraded with Crown Molding in the living room, tiled entry, hallways, kitchen & bathrooms. Enclosed Balcony. Elevator Building with assigned parking in subterranean parking garage. The building has its own rec room. There's a heat pump in the Living Room & Master Bedroom for economical heating and cooling. Cedar lined closets, huge living room that will accommodate large pieces of furniture. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities - HOA paid by landlord.
Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball and much more. This condo has a subterranean garage and the building has its own clubhouse/meeting room for the residents of the building. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in sunny Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have any available units?
2353 Via Mariposa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2353 Via Mariposa W have?
Some of 2353 Via Mariposa W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Via Mariposa W currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Via Mariposa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Via Mariposa W pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Via Mariposa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Via Mariposa W offers parking.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 Via Mariposa W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have a pool?
Yes, 2353 Via Mariposa W has a pool.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have accessible units?
No, 2353 Via Mariposa W does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 Via Mariposa W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2353 Via Mariposa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2353 Via Mariposa W does not have units with air conditioning.
