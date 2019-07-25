2353 Via Mariposa W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator parking pool garage media room tennis court

GOLF COURSE VIEW - Overlooking 8th Fairway & Golf Course. Beautifully upgraded with Crown Molding in the living room, tiled entry, hallways, kitchen & bathrooms. Enclosed Balcony. Elevator Building with assigned parking in subterranean parking garage. The building has its own rec room. There's a heat pump in the Living Room & Master Bedroom for economical heating and cooling. Cedar lined closets, huge living room that will accommodate large pieces of furniture. Water, free cable TV over 100 channels are included in the HOA furnished amenities - HOA paid by landlord.

Lease affords the resident use of all the amenities that make Laguna Woods Village one of the most sought after senior communities. Enjoy 5 swimming pools, 7 clubhouses, 3 gyms, craft studios, 2 gorgeous golf courses (27 hole and 9 hole par 3), over 250 social clubs, performing arts theater, tennis courts, equestrian trails, stable, fare free bus service, golf cart paths, manned security gates, lawn bowling, bocce ball, pickle ball and much more. This condo has a subterranean garage and the building has its own clubhouse/meeting room for the residents of the building. All this located near beautiful Laguna Beach, shopping, medical services, hospitals, and the 5 freeway. Here's your opportunity to live in one of the most beautiful places in sunny Orange County.