2106 Ronda Granada

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CASA LINDA!! REMODELED KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM...THE ENCLOSED PATIO IS AMAZING...THERE IS EVEN ROOM FOR A SMALL BBQ...NO STEPS TO CARPORT OR UNIT...INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOK-UP...OR THE LAUNDRY BUILDING IS JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT...

PRIVATE AREA....