LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CASA LINDA!! REMODELED KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM...THE ENCLOSED PATIO IS AMAZING...THERE IS EVEN ROOM FOR A SMALL BBQ...NO STEPS TO CARPORT OR UNIT...INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOK-UP...OR THE LAUNDRY BUILDING IS JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT... PRIVATE AREA....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2106 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2106 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2106 Ronda Granada's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.