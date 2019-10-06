All apartments in Laguna Woods
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

2106 Ronda Granada

2106 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL CASA LINDA!! REMODELED KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM...THE ENCLOSED PATIO IS AMAZING...THERE IS EVEN ROOM FOR A SMALL BBQ...NO STEPS TO CARPORT OR UNIT...INSIDE LAUNDRY HOOK-UP...OR THE LAUNDRY BUILDING IS JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT...
PRIVATE AREA....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2106 Ronda Granada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2106 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2106 Ronda Granada's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Ronda Granada offers parking.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Ronda Granada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have a pool?
No, 2106 Ronda Granada does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2106 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Ronda Granada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Ronda Granada does not have units with air conditioning.
