Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table tennis court

2103 Ronda Granada Unit S Available 05/01/20 Laguna Woods 55+ Community 1bdrm/1ba - 55+ COMMUNITY - SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAIL 5/1/20-12/31/20 (3-month minimum). Ideally located on ground level with parking spot a short walk from front door (no stairs). The huge skylight in kitchen highlights the newer countertops and refinished cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave. New laminate flooring has been installed throughout the entire home and there is a ceiling fan in the bedroom. New Mitsubishi ductless central heat/air units in living and bedroom and owner has installed stackable washer/dryer. Newly remodeled shower. Ceilings have been rendered smooth, new dual pane windows and sliding door. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community, ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include a 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs and much more.



