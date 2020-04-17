All apartments in Laguna Woods
2103 Ronda Granada Unit S
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

2103 Ronda Granada Unit S

2103 Ronda Granada · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
2103 Ronda Granada Unit S Available 05/01/20 Laguna Woods 55+ Community 1bdrm/1ba - 55+ COMMUNITY - SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAIL 5/1/20-12/31/20 (3-month minimum). Ideally located on ground level with parking spot a short walk from front door (no stairs). The huge skylight in kitchen highlights the newer countertops and refinished cabinetry, dishwasher, microwave. New laminate flooring has been installed throughout the entire home and there is a ceiling fan in the bedroom. New Mitsubishi ductless central heat/air units in living and bedroom and owner has installed stackable washer/dryer. Newly remodeled shower. Ceilings have been rendered smooth, new dual pane windows and sliding door. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community, ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include a 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have any available units?
2103 Ronda Granada Unit S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have?
Some of 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Ronda Granada Unit S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S offers parking.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have a pool?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S has a pool.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have accessible units?
No, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada Unit S has units with air conditioning.
