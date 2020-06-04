All apartments in Laguna Woods
11 Avenida Castilla
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

11 Avenida Castilla

11 Avenida Castilla · No Longer Available
Location

11 Avenida Castilla, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Looking for a vacation spot, this is something you must check out. Come and enjoy a rare Maltese Cross Cordoba updated manor for your next get away. Laguna Woods has so many amenities to offer. A 27 hole golf course play for $18 a round plus clubhouse with restaurant along with 7 other clubhouses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs and much more. We are only 7 miles to the world class Laguna Beach. So get out of the congested city or hot desert and make this your next vacation. This manor is fully furnished with an updated kitchen lovely front patio facing a mountain view and an inside atrium for privacy. This 2 bedroom manor has penalty of room with flat screen TV to relax and enjoy. Lease Available April 15th to December 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Avenida Castilla have any available units?
11 Avenida Castilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 11 Avenida Castilla have?
Some of 11 Avenida Castilla's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Avenida Castilla currently offering any rent specials?
11 Avenida Castilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Avenida Castilla pet-friendly?
No, 11 Avenida Castilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla offer parking?
No, 11 Avenida Castilla does not offer parking.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Avenida Castilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla have a pool?
Yes, 11 Avenida Castilla has a pool.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla have accessible units?
No, 11 Avenida Castilla does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Avenida Castilla has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Avenida Castilla have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Avenida Castilla does not have units with air conditioning.

