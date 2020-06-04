11 Avenida Castilla

Amenities

Looking for a vacation spot, this is something you must check out. Come and enjoy a rare Maltese Cross Cordoba updated manor for your next get away. Laguna Woods has so many amenities to offer. A 27 hole golf course play for $18 a round plus clubhouse with restaurant along with 7 other clubhouses, 5 pools and over 250 social clubs and much more. We are only 7 miles to the world class Laguna Beach. So get out of the congested city or hot desert and make this your next vacation. This manor is fully furnished with an updated kitchen lovely front patio facing a mountain view and an inside atrium for privacy. This 2 bedroom manor has penalty of room with flat screen TV to relax and enjoy. Lease Available April 15th to December 31st.