3861 Todd Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Desireable Bradford Place townhome in the award winning Bonita school district. This home is an end unit in the middle of the developement, away from traffic with a wonderful greenbelt view. Two community pools are a short walk away. Nicely remodeled, it is the largest floorplan with an oversized master bedroom that has a sitting room or office area with it's own private bathroom featuring a tiled shower and tiled counter tops. Double his and hers closets and a ceiling fan too. The entire home has new dual pane windows and a brand new central heat and a/c system installed in 2011- energy efficient. All bathrooms have been remodeled with new countertops and cabinets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Newer dishwasher and sink faucet, newer gas stove and a built in microwave. Newer tiled countertops in the kitchen too. Recently installed a beautiful new distressed wood staircase and landings- and into the bedrooms too. Nice private yard with grass and direct access to the two car garage. Laminate floors in the downstairs living areas. Brand new dual pane Milgard staircase window was just installed. Close to additional first come first serve guest parking. Limit of two cars please, must have a permit for additional outside garage parking. New ceiling fan will be installed in NW bedroom along with new recessed LED lighting in the kitchen.