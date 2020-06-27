All apartments in La Verne
La Verne, CA
3861 Todd Place
3861 Todd Place

3861 Todd Place · No Longer Available
La Verne
Foothill Corridor
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3861 Todd Place, La Verne, CA 91750
Foothill Corridor

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Desireable Bradford Place townhome in the award winning Bonita school district. This home is an end unit in the middle of the developement, away from traffic with a wonderful greenbelt view. Two community pools are a short walk away. Nicely remodeled, it is the largest floorplan with an oversized master bedroom that has a sitting room or office area with it's own private bathroom featuring a tiled shower and tiled counter tops. Double his and hers closets and a ceiling fan too. The entire home has new dual pane windows and a brand new central heat and a/c system installed in 2011- energy efficient. All bathrooms have been remodeled with new countertops and cabinets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Newer dishwasher and sink faucet, newer gas stove and a built in microwave. Newer tiled countertops in the kitchen too. Recently installed a beautiful new distressed wood staircase and landings- and into the bedrooms too. Nice private yard with grass and direct access to the two car garage. Laminate floors in the downstairs living areas. Brand new dual pane Milgard staircase window was just installed. Close to additional first come first serve guest parking. Limit of two cars please, must have a permit for additional outside garage parking. New ceiling fan will be installed in NW bedroom along with new recessed LED lighting in the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 Todd Place have any available units?
3861 Todd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 3861 Todd Place have?
Some of 3861 Todd Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 Todd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3861 Todd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 Todd Place pet-friendly?
No, 3861 Todd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 3861 Todd Place offer parking?
Yes, 3861 Todd Place offers parking.
Does 3861 Todd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3861 Todd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 Todd Place have a pool?
Yes, 3861 Todd Place has a pool.
Does 3861 Todd Place have accessible units?
No, 3861 Todd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 Todd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3861 Todd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3861 Todd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3861 Todd Place has units with air conditioning.
