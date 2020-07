Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Charming unit centrally located in La Verne, close distance to Shopping Centers and public transportation. Unit features brick accent wall in living room, upgraded kitchen has appliances with stainless steel finish and granite counter tops. Plenty of storage with pantry and custom cabinetry in dining area. Wood laminate flooring through out for easy maintenance. Community offers two swimming pools and is adjacent to Las Flores Park, home of many recreational opportunites.