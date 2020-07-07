2769 Laurie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A cozy 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home close to downtown La Verne - close to school, shopping and restaurants. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home has a fireplace in the living room, large eat-in kitchen great for entertaining (with a new stainless dishwasher), newer carpeting throughout. The windows and sliding door have been replaced, granite counter tops in kitchen, and full bath has been remodeled. There are four perfect-sized bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, whole-house fan in hall. Block wall surrounds the back yard, which is a perfect play area for kids.