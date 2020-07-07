All apartments in La Verne
Last updated May 3 2020

2769 Laurie Lane

2769 Laurie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2769 Laurie Lane, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A cozy 4 bedroom 1.75 bath home close to downtown La Verne - close to school, shopping and restaurants. Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home has a fireplace in the living room, large eat-in kitchen great for entertaining (with a new stainless dishwasher), newer carpeting throughout. The windows and sliding door have been replaced, granite counter tops in kitchen, and full bath has been remodeled. There are four perfect-sized bedrooms, all with ceiling fans, whole-house fan in hall. Block wall surrounds the back yard, which is a perfect play area for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 Laurie Lane have any available units?
2769 Laurie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2769 Laurie Lane have?
Some of 2769 Laurie Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 Laurie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2769 Laurie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 Laurie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane offer parking?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane have a pool?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 Laurie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2769 Laurie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2769 Laurie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

