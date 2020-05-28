All apartments in La Verne
2531 2nd Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

2531 2nd Street

2531 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2531 2nd Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming home on very desirable La Verne tree-lined street*Gorgeous wood floors, brand new central air/heating system, lovely living room gas fireplace with vintage hearth and mantle*This home is turnkey and ready for move in with new paint, inside and out*Great rear patio courtyard with fireplace*Detached bonus room (very big, the approximate size of a one car garage) would make a great home office, craft or play room*Detached two car garage with long, drive through (2nd street all the way to the alley) driveway*Fresh kitchen with white Shaker style cabinets and granite counters*Rear fenced garden with fruit trees and raised veggie planters*Indoor laundry room*Landlord pays water*This is a super clean home with character and charm*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 2nd Street have any available units?
2531 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 2531 2nd Street have?
Some of 2531 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2531 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2531 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 2531 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2531 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 2531 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2531 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2531 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2531 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2531 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2531 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2531 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
