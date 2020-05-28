2531 2nd Street

Amenities

Charming home on very desirable La Verne tree-lined street*Gorgeous wood floors, brand new central air/heating system, lovely living room gas fireplace with vintage hearth and mantle*This home is turnkey and ready for move in with new paint, inside and out*Great rear patio courtyard with fireplace*Detached bonus room (very big, the approximate size of a one car garage) would make a great home office, craft or play room*Detached two car garage with long, drive through (2nd street all the way to the alley) driveway*Fresh kitchen with white Shaker style cabinets and granite counters*Rear fenced garden with fruit trees and raised veggie planters*Indoor laundry room*Landlord pays water*This is a super clean home with character and charm*